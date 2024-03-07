Top track

BBC Music Introducing

The Lexington
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:00 pm
£11.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

BBC Music Introducing presents - PANIC SHACK + TWST + AISHA KIGS

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by SJM Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Panic Shack, Aisha Kigs, twst

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

