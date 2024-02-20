Top track

GZA & The Phunky Nomads Live (Late Show)

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Tue, 20 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsManchester
£35.75

About

Following GZA & The Phunky Nomads' live show selling out within a few days, we have now added a second show.

The lyrical swordsman GZA/Genius from the Wu Tang Clan returns to Manchester after his last sell out show in 2019 with his live outfit the Phunky...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GZA

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open9:30 pm

