No Nazar: New York City

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NYC! We are back for our first show of the year. Join us for an intentional night of healing, solidarity, and cultural exchange through music.

Open format global sounds - ranging from Amapiano, GQOM, Kuduro, Desi, Arab, UK Garage, Grime, Dub, and much muc...

This is a 21+ event
No Nazar
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MTOORAY, DJ Sudi

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

