Julian Talamantez Brolaski (Juan & The Pines) + z.No scott.

2220 Arts + Archives
Sun, 18 Feb, 1:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Julian Talamantez Brolaski (aka Juan & the Pines) celebrates the release of their first full-length album, It's Okay Honey and the accompanying Songbook from Wave Books. Intro set by poet-musician z.No scott.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Poetic Research Bureau
2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open1:00 pm

