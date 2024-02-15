DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Souvenir is the synth pop project of 25 year old Michael Fenuccio. Born and raised in Cape Cod, MA, Michael studied pop songwriting in Miami, FL and now lives in Brooklyn, NY. His music seeks to blend classic sounds of the 80s with his undeniable modern po...
