Lost Without You

The Howlers: Album Launch In-Store

Truck Oxford
Wed, 15 May, 6:00 pm
GigsOxford
From £10.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We’re very excited to bring rising East London trio The Howlers to our little stage for an intimate album launch show!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Truck.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Howlers

Venue

Truck Oxford

101 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1HU, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

