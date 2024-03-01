DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

QuIndie Verse

Hacienda
Fri, 1 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50
About

QUINDIEVERSE

Festival immersivo

Attività:

•⁠ ⁠Live music

•⁠ ⁠Cartoon show

•⁠ ⁠Dj set electro dance

•⁠ ⁠ColorCrush

•⁠ ⁠Make up

•⁠ ⁠Lettura tarocchi

•⁠ ⁠Live performance

•⁠ ⁠Live painting

4 open mic, 4 band, 2 special guest, cover band cartoni ani...

Questo è un evento 18+
Hacienda

Venue

Hacienda

Via Dei Cluniacensi 68, 00159 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

