Tengo Funk @ Smoke & Mirrors

Smoke & Mirrors
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:00 pm
Tengo funk is a global dance party that embraces tropical sound from diverse corners of the world. Uniting cultures on the dancefloor, with beats from every corner of the world (Chicago Juke, Baile Funk, Amapiano, Afro house, Reggaeton, Jersey Club, Ghetto...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.
DJ Slugo

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

