Saree About It! LIVERPOOL

Hot Water Comedy Club
Fri, 12 Apr, 6:30 pm
ComedyLiverpool
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
British Asian Drag Comedian Lady Bushra debuts with her edgy UK Tour...Saree About It!

Shortlisted for a BBC New Comedy Award, the internationally renowned, iconic character of Lady Bushra is played by Amir Dean who was born and raised in Bradford. A fast...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Bushra.
Venue

Hot Water Comedy Club

45 Hardman Street, Liverpool, L1 9AS, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

