Top track

Nena

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse

Tubby’s Kingston
Sun, 7 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsKingston
$18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nena
Got a code?

About

Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse have spent years making thoughtful and unpredictable art, whether musically as Joan of Arc, Spa Moans, Cap’n Jazz, or under their given names as writers and visual artists.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.