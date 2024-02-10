DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Desacato Goblin x PixelPop Party

El Pumarejo
Sat, 10 Feb, 8:30 pm
PartyBarcelona
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Desacato Goblin x PixelPop Party:

Colab legendaria con el objetivo de escapar del ocio nocturno alternativo tal y como lo conocemos. Actuaciones no convencionales, multidisciplinares y interactivas en un espacio inmersivo. Juegos, brujería y sorpresas.

L...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Pumarejo.
Venue

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

