Kara Jackson - no fun/party

Kara Jackson - No Fun Tour

Songbyrd
Sun, 12 May, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kara Jackson (she/they) is an award-winning poet, singer-songwriter, and producer from Oak Park, Illinois (Chicago). She is the 2019 National Youth Poet Laureate, and Youth Poet Laureate of Chicago (2018). Kara released her debut album Why Does the Earth G...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Kara Jackson

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

