DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bobo Rondelli // Con Questa Faccia a Livornese
MILANO, CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA
Venerdì 05 Aprile 2024 - H.21.00
INGRESSO RISERVATO AI SOCI ARCI
Per iscriverti, visita il sito: https://www.arcibellezza.it/tesseramento/
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.