Live In Dead Arcadia | London

Rooz Studios
Sat, 17 Feb, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

IT ALL STARTS NOW.

WELCOME TO DEAD ARCADIA.

SKATE PUNK UTOPIA EXISTS!

Featuring some of the greatest punk rock and skate punk bands going...

Including -Reason to Leave - Making Friends

Old Chase - On a Hiding to Nothing

Tape It Shut - The Mustard

Al...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Signature Brew.
Lineup

Making Friends, Old Chase, On A Hiding To Nothing

Venue

Rooz Studios

35 Corsham Street, Hackney, London, N1 6DR, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm

