Austin TV + Crushed Curcuma

Circolo Gagarin
Fri, 16 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsBusto Arsizio
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Gli Austin TV sono una delle band rock più importanti dell'America Latina: nonostante siano un gruppo strumentale, hanno molto da dire. Indossano maschere e danno vita al loro motto "Tu Cara No Importa, Importas Tú" (Il tuo volto non conta, conti tu!).

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione di promozione sociale 26per1.

Lineup

Austin TV

Venue

Circolo Gagarin

Via Luigi Galvani, 2, 21052 Busto Arsizio VA, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

