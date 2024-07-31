Top track

The Cruel Wars

THE DREADNOUGHTS

The Underworld
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Dreadnoughts began to play folk-punk in 2007 with a single goal: to make enough money at shows to cover the cost of shots of Fireball Whiskey at Vancouver’s notoriously seedy Ivanhoe Hotel. Fifteen years on and counting, they can boast of six studio al...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by The Underworld.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Dreadnoughts, Dakka Skanks, BRIGANTES

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

