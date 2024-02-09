DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rollover w/ Danilo Plessow/MCDE & John Noseda

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Save the date! 🎉 Join us on Friday, Feb 9th, 2024, for the kickoff Rollover party of the year! 🚀 Immerse yourself in the Disco culture vibes with the maestro himself, Danilo Plessow aka MCDE, and the ultimate good vibe provider, John Noseda. Save the dat...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
Lineup

John Noseda, Danilo Plessow / MCDE Dj Set

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

