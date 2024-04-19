Top track

Headlines

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Charlotte Cornfield & Al Menne

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Fri, 19 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Headlines
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Charlotte Cornfield & Al Menne

4/19/2024 at Permanent Records Roadhouse

Patio Show.

21+

It’s been less than two years since Highs in the Minuses became Charlotte Cornfield’s break-out—a magnetic mission-statement for the Toronto s...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Charlotte Cornfield, Al Menne

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.