The Ultimate Taylor Swift Quiz: Eras Tour Special

Market House
Thu, 20 Jun, 6:30 pm
SocialLondon
£7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Are you Ready For It…? In celebration of the sold-out Eras Tour, The Ultimate Taylor Swift Quiz returns to Market House Brixton. It’s time to test your Taylor Swift knowledge to see if you can be crowned the ultimate Swiftie 👑

❤️ Big Prizes for 1st, 2nd...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Market House.
Market House

Top Floor, 443 Coldharbour Ln, London SW9 8LN, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
350 capacity

