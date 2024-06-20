DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Are you Ready For It…? In celebration of the sold-out Eras Tour, The Ultimate Taylor Swift Quiz returns to Market House Brixton. It’s time to test your Taylor Swift knowledge to see if you can be crowned the ultimate Swiftie 👑
❤️ Big Prizes for 1st, 2nd...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.