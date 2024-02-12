Top track

I Love Mondays - Borough Council, Moreish Idols +

Windmill Brixton
Mon, 12 Feb, 7:45 pm
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

As they lead up to recording theirr debut album, MOREISH IDOLS have arranged a residency at The Windmill to workshop some new material with some of our favourite bands and artists on the scene.

They’ll play three shows with 12/02/24 being the first. the o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Early Mornings, Moreish Idols, Borough Council

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

