Les Plages Electroniques 2024 - Pass Dimanche

Plage et Terrasse du Palais des Festivals & des Congrés
Sun, 18 Aug, 2:00 pm
GigsCannes
From €66.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La plus grande beach party de France revient pour une 17ème édition les 16, 17 et 18 août 2024 sur la plage du Palais des Festivals à Cannes. Au programme, 3 jours de fête les pieds dans l’eau, 15h de musique non-stop, 60 000 festivaliers attendus et une p...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Allover Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Apashe, Lost Frequencies, Miel de Montagne and 2 more

Venue

Plage et Terrasse du Palais des Festivals & des Congrés

1 Boulevard de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes, France
Doors open2:00 pm

