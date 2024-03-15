Top track

Darude - Sandstorm

SANDSTORM - A night of 90s & 00s Dance Classics

The Lanes
Fri, 15 Mar, 10:30 pm
PartyBristol
About

SANDSTORM - A night of 90s & 00s Dance Classic

Join us at The Lanes in Bristol for a night of Rave Classics.

Expect to hear the music that shaped dance music over the past three decades and dance to all your favourite classic hits from Darude, The Prodig...

Strictly 18+, No ID No Entry
Presented by The Legends Events.
Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open10:30 pm

