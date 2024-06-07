Top track

The Slow Death - Opposite of Jesse's Girl (2020 Remix) (2020 Remaster)

The Slow Death 15 Year Anniversary Party!

Palmer's Bar Patio
Fri, 7 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$34.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Quit your job, set fire to the house and come celebrate 15 Years of The Slow Death not dying!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

6
Rad Owl, Loss Leader, Amen and the Hell Yeahs and 6 more

Venue

Palmer's Bar Patio

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

