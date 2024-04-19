Top track

ur dad

Vial - Burnout Tour

Songbyrd
Fri, 19 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32

About

What happens when you give musicians KT Branscom and Taylor Kraemer a Tinder account? They find a third and start a band. VIAL is a Minneapolis-based indie punk band made up of keytarist and bassist Taylor Kraemer (she/they), guitarist KT Branscom (they/th...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
Lineup

VIAL, Sunday Cruise

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

