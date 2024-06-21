DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
New Cross Live presents
Blitzkrieg
Blitzkrieg are an English punk rock band, based in Southport and formed in 1979
https://rotatorvinyl.bandcamp.com/album/blitzkrieg-war-machine
Desperate Measures
Christchurch New Zealand's 80's punks now reborn and r...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.