Ponte del Diavolo + Sacri Suoni

ARCI Bellezza
Fri, 12 Apr, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50

Ponte del Diavolo - Covenant
About

PONTE DEL DIAVOLO + SACRI SUONI

MILANO - CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA

Palestra Visconti | H.22.00

Ingresso Riservato ai Soci Arci

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Hardstaff Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ponte del Diavolo

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

