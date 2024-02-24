Top track

Ibisco - Droga + Solitudine

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Orgasmo Party w/ live IBISCO + Berevetro

Latteria Molloy
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyBrescia
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ibisco - Droga + Solitudine
Got a code?

About

IBISCO porterà sul palco della Latteria il suo post cantautorato ibrido e meticcio che nasce dalla necessità di essere quanto di più vero e identitario, per raccontate la condizione umana attraverso eccessi e contraddizioni, muovendosi tra chitarre post ro...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Latteria Molloy.

Lineup

Ibisco

Venue

Latteria Molloy

Via Marziale Ducos, 25124 Brescia BS, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.