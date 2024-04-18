DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Apertura de puertas a las 20:00h
Concierto a las 21:00h
Arturo Almarcha Corella más conocido como “Almacor” nació el 27 de Octubre de 1997 en Villena, Alicante. Almacor es un cantante y compositor de música urbana que empezó su carrera a finales de 2019...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.