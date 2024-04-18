Top track

Almacor - Brillos Platino

ALMACOR

Independance Club
Thu, 18 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
About

Apertura de puertas a las 20:00h

Concierto a las 21:00h

Arturo Almarcha Corella más conocido como “Almacor” nació el 27 de Octubre de 1997 en Villena, Alicante. Almacor es un cantante y compositor de música urbana que empezó su carrera a finales de 2019...

Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

