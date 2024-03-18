DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Slavoj Žižek in conversation with Sydney Lima

MOTH Club
Mon, 18 Mar, 7:30 pm
TalkLondon
From £15.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Monthly Digestif presents:

Slavoj Žižek in conversation with Sydney Lima.

Join Slavoj Žižek, the iconic cultural theorist and “most dangerous philosopher in the West”, in conversation with writer Sydney Lima as they discuss his latest book ‘Christian...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Monthly Digestif.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.