LICK MANSION PARTY (25+)

Secret Location, South East London
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£24.99
About

DJ’s: 2 rooms of music from

Portia walker

Talia A. Darling

Charley Valentine

Dj Sweets

Bby gazelle

Miller black

STRICTLY NO MEN ALLOWED.

11-4am (doors close at 12.30)

Food available all night on the terrace from RTG kitchen

Tickets are strictly 2...

This is a 25+ event.
Presented by LICK Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Secret Location, South East London

South East London
Doors open11:00 pm

