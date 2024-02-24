DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DJ’s: 2 rooms of music from
Portia walker
Talia A. Darling
Charley Valentine
Dj Sweets
Bby gazelle
Miller black
STRICTLY NO MEN ALLOWED.
11-4am (doors close at 12.30)
Food available all night on the terrace from RTG kitchen
Tickets are strictly 2...
