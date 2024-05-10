Top track

smol fish (AUS) at Rough Trade Nottingham

Rough Trade Nottingham
Fri, 10 May, 6:30 pm
GigsNottingham
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Be sure not to miss the first show in Nottingham for Indie rock four-piece smol fish at Rough Trade Nottingham, a band of best friends from Boorloo (Perth), Australia. With earnest lyricism and playful instrumentation, the band explores the lovely and lone...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
150 capacity

