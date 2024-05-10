DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Be sure not to miss the first show in Nottingham for Indie rock four-piece smol fish at Rough Trade Nottingham, a band of best friends from Boorloo (Perth), Australia. With earnest lyricism and playful instrumentation, the band explores the lovely and lone...
