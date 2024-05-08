DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Opening set by Transmission's DJ Jake Rudh
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
6:30 pm Doors // 7:30 pm Music
General Admission means the seats are not reserved - they are first come, first serve. So they typically fill up quickly for a full or sold out show. We encourage you to arrive early to claim your seats if you have General Admission seats.
The Parkway Theater is a fully seated venue. If you are in the General Admission section, you still have a seat, they are just not reserved for you so you will want to arrive early for the best options in that section!
