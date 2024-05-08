Top track

POSTPONED: Live Today Love Tomorrow Tour ft. The Alarm, Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel, and Belouis Some!

The Parkway Theater
Wed, 8 May, 7:30 pm
From $48.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Opening set by Transmission's DJ Jake Rudh

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

6:30 pm Doors // 7:30 pm Music

  • $59 (+ taxes/fees) Premium Seating
  • $49 (+ taxes/fees) Preferred Seating
  • $39 (+ taxes/fees) Advance General Admission // $49 (+ taxes/f**...
This is an all ages event.
Presented by Parkway Theater.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel

Venue

The Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

FAQs

What is General Admission?

General Admission means the seats are not reserved - they are first come, first serve. So they typically fill up quickly for a full or sold out show. We encourage you to arrive early to claim your seats if you have General Admission seats.

Is General Admission standing room only or is it seated?

The Parkway Theater is a fully seated venue. If you are in the General Admission section, you still have a seat, they are just not reserved for you so you will want to arrive early for the best options in that section!

How can I choose my seat?

Customers will be assigned best available seats, but will have the option of changing seats at checkout.

Can I purchase advance tickets in person at The Parkway?

Unfortunately, we do not have a daytime box office operation so online is the only way to purchase tickets.

