Live Today Love Tomorrow Tour ft. The Alarm, Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel, and Belouis Some!

The Parkway Theater
Wed, 8 May, 7:30 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $48.46

Opening set by Transmission's DJ Jake Rudh

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

6:30 pm Doors // 7:30 pm Music

  • $59 (+ taxes/fees) Premium Seating
  • $49 (+ taxes/fees) Preferred Seating
  • $39 (+ taxes/fees) Advance General Admission // $49 (+ taxes/f**...
This is an all ages event.
Presented by Parkway Theater.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

