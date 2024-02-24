DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pascal Moscheni + Cumhur Jay + Alpine DJ + Ezekiel

IBOAT
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:59 pm
DJBordeaux
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
⌞PASCAL MOSCHENI

https://on.soundcloud.com/BgfzL

From Ibiza to Bordeaux, Pascal Moschieni évolue dans les hautes sphères de la mode et de la musique, avec un projet caractéristique des couchers de soleils brûlants de l'île espagnole : rythmes tropicaux d...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par IBOAT.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pascal Moscheni

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open11:59 pm

