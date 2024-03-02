Top track

KINDA WEIRD x GOOOD / Austen Showers / Leibniz

The Salisbury Hotel
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Let's get Kinda Weird!

Live Music Night @ the iconic The Salisbury Hotel (where it all began).

Kinda Weird Weekends is proud to present GOOOD - supported by Austen Showers, LEIBNIZ & Beth Cook.

"A hub for musicians & creatives alike, a place of no judge...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kinda Weird Weekends.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Leibniz, Austen Showers

Venue

The Salisbury Hotel

1 Grand Parade, London, N4 1JX
Doors open7:00 pm

