Space Yacht Las Vegas

La Mona Rosa
Wed, 28 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Space Yacht Las Vegas returns in February with a multi-genre secret lineup including house, drum & bass, and 140 experimental bass.

We are ecstatic to bring Space Yacht back to La Mona Rosa.

By attending, you agree with potentially appearing in video rec...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Space Yacht
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Space Yacht

Venue

La Mona Rosa

100 S 6th St, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

