Louis Bekk & Friends

Fri, 16 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.16
About

Louis Bekk's emblematic live experience is coming back for its first 2024 edition at 229 London after expanding to Europe in 2023. Between Afro-House and Indie Dance, he breaks the standard codes of night-clubs to offer a unique music and visual show.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Louis Bekk
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Accessibility information

