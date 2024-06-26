Top track

Gasoline - Radio Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Troy Redfern Band

New Cross Inn
Wed, 26 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gasoline - Radio Edit
Got a code?

About

“Authentic and real, Redfern impresses with pure organic rock & roll.”

– Rock and Blues Muse

“Redfern has written excellent new songs that define his unique style as one of the most exciting blues artists in Britain.” – Raw Ramp

“Troy Redfern is dynamic...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live and On Point Touring.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Troy Redfern Band

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.