Surma: Presentación Arteficial 2024

Café Torgal
Sat, 16 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsOurense
€9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Surma is inspired by silence to create her own universe of songs in jazz, electronics, and a multiplicity of influences to explore paths that are not always obvious, but with a strong identity, her own phonetics, and unique moments that can take us from th...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Todomedre.
Lineup

Surma

Venue

Café Torgal

Rúa Celso Emilio Ferreiro, 20, 32004 Ourense, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

