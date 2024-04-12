Top track

Deer Anna - Flowers On Your Floor

Deer Anna

Häkken
Fri, 12 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€18.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

About

Ein Schrei muss nicht immer laut sein. Im Fall der Hamburger Indie-Popmusikerin Deer Anna klingt er soft, lässig, wahrhaftig. Sometimes I'm Dizzy When I Scream heißt das Debütalbum dieser jungen außergewöhnlichen Künstlerin. Und diese Dizziness, der Schwin...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music & DevilDuck Records
Lineup

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

