WORK Presents Oscar Mulero, Adriana Lopez & Barbosa

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 11 May, 11:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

On Friday, May 11th, WORK Presents: Oscar Mulero, Adriana Lopez and Barbosa

Oscar Mulero and Adriana Lopez will be playing solo sets and back-to-back, for a total of 5 hours between them. Heist Mode boss Barbosa will be making a special appearance from ne...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by WORK (SIX AM & Synthetik Minds)
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oscar Mulero, Adriana Lopez, Barbosa

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

