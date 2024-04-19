DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Poised to release her seventh full-length record in summer 2024, Americana/Alt-Country songwriter Karen Jonas is a powerhouse creator and storyteller with a voice to match. Her 2023 album The Restless is “a stunning collection of dreamy and dark alt-countr...
This show will be a mixture of seated and standing room for dancing!
Doors open 7PM
Music Starts 8PM
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.