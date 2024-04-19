Top track

Karen Jonas - Country Songs

Karen Jonas + Ramona and The Holy Smokes

Elkton Music Hall
Fri, 19 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Poised to release her seventh full-length record in summer 2024, Americana/Alt-Country songwriter Karen Jonas is a powerhouse creator and storyteller with a voice to match. Her 2023 album The Restless is “a stunning collection of dreamy and dark alt-countr...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ramona and The Holy Smokes, Karen Jonas

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seats?

This show will be a mixture of seated and standing room for dancing!

What time does this show start?

Doors open 7PM
Music Starts 8PM

