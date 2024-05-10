DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Marsh presents Aria - London

HERE at Outernet
Fri, 10 May, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Marsh comes with a brand new show concept for 2024: Aria.

After captivating performances at London's Electric Brixton alongside Leo Wood, Marsh will be joined on stage by the incredible Leo Wood and ALLKNIGHT for 2 exclusive live shows showcasing future r...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FreeFromSleep.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.