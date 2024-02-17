DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NEO Party 2024

Go Beach Club
Sat, 17 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

NEO IS BACK!

If you missed out on our last even don't miss our next edition. Same Place. Same Time.

FEB 17. 21:00-03:00

Electric vibes, great music and most importantly, amazing people.

Get your dancing shoes and let's party!

This is an 18+ event.
NEO Party.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Go Beach Club

Carrer Port Esportiu, 14P, 08930 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.