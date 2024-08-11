Top track

Supreme Level

Interplanetary Criminal on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sun, 11 Aug, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
From $12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Interplanetary Criminal

Interplanetary Criminal creates garage floorfillers, including the organ-tinged beat on 2022’s number one ‘B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)’ – his collaboration with Eliza Rose, which was crowned as the song of the summer by Mixmag and Dazed. The Manchester p Read more

Event information

Mirror Mirror on the wall, who is the baddest one of them all? -Pun intended ;-) Get ready for an absolute treat Inner-Circle! We’re bringing you Interplanetary Criminal on the Roof of Superior Ingredients on August 11th, 2024. Manchester's own Interplanet...

This is a 21+ event
Gray Area
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Interplanetary Criminal

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

