Top track

Lonnie Gunn - Honeymoon Suite

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lonnie Gunn + Soft Top + Sasha Assad

The Prince Albert
Thu, 25 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lonnie Gunn - Honeymoon Suite
Got a code?

About

Hidden Herd Presents is Brighton’s new music discovery night, spotlighting the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems. This time, come to The Prince Albert for Lonnie Gunn, Soft Top and Sasha Assad.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Hidden Herd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sasha Assad , Lonnie Gunn

Venue

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.