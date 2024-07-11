Top track

Turn My Radio Up

Got a code?

(((folkYEAH!))) Presents Tim Bluhm & The Coffis Brothers

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 11 Jul, 7:00 pm
$35.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

In one brief, excruciating instant, Tim Bluhm’s life changed forever. The acclaimed songwriter and avid outdoorsman was speed flying (a more intense version of paragliding) down a California mountainside when he lost control and crashed, slamming feet-firs...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

