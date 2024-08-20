Top track

Next to You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

John Vincent III

YES The Pink Room
Tue, 20 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£16.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Next to You
Got a code?

About

FKP Scorpio presents

John Vincent III

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FKP Scorpio.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John Vincent III

Venue

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.