Top track

Missing You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boston Bun (live)

Badaboum
Fri, 24 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Missing You
Got a code?

About

En une petite dizaine d’années, Boston Bun, aka Thibaud Noyer, s’est imposé comme un des producteurs et DJs les plus brillants de la French Touch 2.0, cultivant un son qui lui est propre - house, vocal, dansant et flirtant avec le disco - dont l’efficacité...

Tout public
Présenté par Allo Floride.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Boston Bun

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.