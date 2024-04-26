Top track

Monster

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jayceeoh, Dirty Audio

The Meadows
Fri, 26 Apr, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Monster
Got a code?

About

The Kingsland & Ratchet Ravers Entertainment Presents

Jayceeoh

Dirty Audio

+ TBA

This is a 19+ event
The Kingsland Presents & Ratchet Ravers Entertainment
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jayceeoh, Dirty Audio

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.